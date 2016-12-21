19 sea turtles delivered to Tampa area aquariums for rehabilitation

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
img_2685

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three area aquariums received a total of 19 sea turtles from an aquarium in New England on Wednesday.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Florida Aquarium and SeaWorld Orlando received the turtles because they have sustained “cold-stunned” animals.

The turtles will receive treatments in Florida and hopefully return to their homes when the weather is nicer.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium received the three largest turtles, all loggerheads.

The aquarium just released a rehabilitated Hawksbill sea turtle back into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning.

Photos: 19 sea turtles delivered to Tampa area for rehabilitation

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s