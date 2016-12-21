19 sea turtles delivered to Tampa area aquariums for rehabilitation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three area aquariums received a total of 19 sea turtles from an aquarium in New England on Wednesday.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Florida Aquarium and SeaWorld Orlando received the turtles because they have sustained “cold-stunned” animals.

The turtles will receive treatments in Florida and hopefully return to their homes when the weather is nicer.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium received the three largest turtles, all loggerheads.

The aquarium just released a rehabilitated Hawksbill sea turtle back into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning.

