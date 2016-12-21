Hillsborough teen, 18-month-old son missing since Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a young mom and her son have been missing since Saturday.

HCSO said 17-year-old Krista Ray and her 18-month-old son Allen Graddy-Ray left the Children’s Home, located at 10909 Memorial Highway, and never returned.

Krista signed out of the group home on December 17, 2016 with a one-day pass to visit unknown family, HCSO said.

The two endangered juveniles have not been seen since December 17th.

Sheriff’s described Krista Ray as a white female, 5-foot and 3-inches tall, weighing 130 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Krista and her son are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.