1 new case of local Zika transmission in Miami area

MIAMI (AP) – Florida health officials say they have one new case of a locally-transmitted Zika infection in Miami-Dade County.
Health officials said in a statement Wednesday that, despite the new case, the state doesn’t have any areas of active Zika transmission.
The statement says the Florida Department of Health is investigating to find out where the person was exposed to the virus.
Starting in late July, state health officials had identified four zones in the Miami area where the virus was spreading through local mosquitoes – the first such transmissions in the continental U.S.
But earlier this month state health officials declared all the areas were clear of continuing infection.
Researchers say some birth defects caused by Zika infections may not be apparent at birth but develop months later.
