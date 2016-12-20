VIDEO: South Tampa porch pirate poses as pizza delivery man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa woman shared surveillance video of a suspected porch pirate.

The victim said the incident occurred at 4:19 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of West Lamb Avenue.

“It’s just shocking to me,” the woman said. “I don’t understand why it’s going on.”

The victim didn’t want to give her name but she showed News Channel 8 her home surveillance video that captured the crook’s every move. She watched him steal her 11-year-old daughter’s Christmas present, a $160 document scanner, that Santa promised he’d deliver.

In the video, the suspect is pretending to be a pizza delivery man. He carries a Domino’s delivery box. Instead of delivering a pizza, he picks up a UPS package intended for the family’s 11-year-old daughter.

“Oh, I was mad,” the victim said. “I think my blood pressure is still really high. It’s just so close to Christmas.”

Sadly, this woman isn’t the only victim in her South Tampa neighborhood.

One of her neighbors stumbled upon a bunch of opened packages just around the corner from the woman’s house. There were things such as kids’ pajamas on the street. Meanwhile, those more expensive items, like the document scanner, were nowhere to be found.

The victim who ordered the document scanner just can’t believe how bold and so brazen the thief was. “There were actually people out on the street,” she told News Channel 8. “Kids playing basketball down the street, neighbors walking around, and they did it anyway.”

She’s worried she won’t be able to get the replacement gift in time. “If I can’t get it here again, then I have to explain to my daughter, ‘Uh, Santa only got you half your gift,’” she said, shaking her head.

News Channel 8 reached out to Domino’s Pizza. Company officials said they didn’t have any comment on the case.

Meanwhile, the victim said a witness saw the car. Nothing on it was connected to Domino’s.

Tampa police are working the case and they certainly have a clear image of the crook. They’re hoping someone might recognize the guy and call them with information.