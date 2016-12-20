VIDEO: Amy Schumer buys back family farm as gift for her father

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Amy Schumer has given her father an early holiday gift by buying back the farm her family once owned.

Schumer posted a screengrab on Instagram on Monday of her delivering the news to her father on a video call. She also posted a video of herself as a child walking through a cornfield on the farm. She added in the caption, “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

Schumer didn’t say where the farm is located.

The comedian told The New York Times in 2013 that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.

Schumer made headlines back in October when she bashed Donald Trump at her Tampa show. Video showed fans leaving the show. Schumer later fired back at the Tampa Trump supporters who walked out of her show when she read a letter to them at a show in New York City. Prior to the Trump bashing incident, Schumer made headlines when she slammed Tampa in her memoir, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.”

Today I bought my father's farm back.

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

