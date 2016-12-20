TAKE A TOUR: President-elect Trump’s first mansion

(WFLA) – President-elect Donald Trump purchased this Connecticut mansion back in 1982.
“Trump was only 35 when he and Ivana purchased his starter mansion, a 5.8-acre home on a peninsula in Greenwich for $4 million,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com explains. “Originally built in 1939 for Robert Hillas, president of the Superheater Company in New York City, the 19,773-square-foot Georgian Colonial main house and guest house have eight bedrooms, 13 baths, a three-story rotunda foyer with double grand staircase, formal rooms and views of Long Island Sound. Also included is a home theater, putting green, multiple terraces and patios, tennis courts and three fully-equipped staff apartments.”
The property includes six waterfront acres and a private boat dock.
It’s unclear whether the mansion is currently on the market, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com says. It had been listed at $45 million. However, it’s no longer on the market. It could have been purchased or the sale could be paused.