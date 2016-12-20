State of Florida warns of email traffic ticket scam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is warning drivers about a company that posing as the DHSMV and is emailing people to demand payment for fake citations.

The company is not associated with the DHSMV.

The company has been sending emails to consumers requesting payment for a citation within a certain time frame. If the payment is not received in time, the company imposes a daily late fee.

The email sent to consumers includes a linked payment page and email address.

While the linked payment page appears to be inactive at this time, the DHSMV is warning consumers that this is a scam and no payment should be made. If a consumer has made a payment, they should refute the charge and take the appropriate security measures with their financial institution.

Consumers should note the following:

The DHSMV and Clerks of Court do not email citations to customers;

The DHSMV and Clerks of Court do not require citation payment via email;

Citation numbers are always seven alpha-numeric digits;

If a consumer receives a notice regarding a suspicious citation, they should contact the local Clerk of Court or call the DHSMV immediately.

