Southwest Airlines website crashes Tuesday

WKRN web staff Published:
southwestwebsite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just five days before Christmas as many are travelling for the holiday, the Southwest Airlines website has crashed.

The company announced the issues just before 2:20 p.m.on Twitter and said it is currently investigating to figure out what happened.

“…We have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected,” Southwest added.

Those who visit Southwest.com are greeted with a message saying, “We’re working hard to get you where you want to be.”

There’s no estimation on when the website will be back up and working.

