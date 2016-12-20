Snake in Christmas tree; Selfie gone wrong; ‘Grinch’ steals toys from charity

Good afternoon! Today is Tuesday, December 20.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Not quite as warm and muggy today behind a weak cold front. 10% rain chance this morning. Patchy clouds stick around through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Polk Deputies: ‘Grinch’ used 28 fake applications to steal from Toys for Tots. Read more

PHOTOS: Sixth most deadly snake in the world found coiled around Christmas tree. Read more

Selfie gone wrong: Gun goes off in restroom of St. Pete adult entertainment club. Read more

Deputies: Florida man shot woman who rejected his advances, then had sex with her. Read more

AMAZING: Fisherman hooks 3,000 lb. Great White Shark. Read more

Pedestrian struck by Florida Department of Health employee has died. Read more

After long wait, Tampa Best Buy sells out of Nintendo NES Classic Edition. Read more

DON’T MISS IT

INCREDIBLE VIDEO: 25 whales feed on shark in California. See here