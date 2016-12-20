S. Florida county wants reimbursement for protecting Trump

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A South Florida county wants to be reimbursed for the cost of protecting President-elect Donald Trump at his Palm Beach oceanfront estate.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the county is sending a letter to Congressional members asking for help in getting reimbursed for resources devoted to securing Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach mansion.
County Administrator Verdenia Baker said when Trump visited in Thanksgiving, it cost an estimated $250,000.
The president-elect is spending Christmas in Palm Beach.
Officials say they anticipate it will be a significant fiscal impact over the next four years and feels the federal government should reimburse the county’s taxpayers for the cost.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.