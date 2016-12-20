Report: 6 officers in students’ arrests violated policy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — An internal police investigation has found that six of the 10 officers involved in arresting elementary students at a school in Tennessee violated their department’s policy.
Murfreesboro police arrested four children at Hobgood Elementary School and took them away — two in handcuffs — to a juvenile detention center in April after accusing them of being involved in some off-campus bullying weeks before. The charges were dropped in June.
Citing an internal investigation report, The Daily News Journal says six officers were cited for violations including failures to properly supervise and thoroughly investigate the incident.
Murfreesboro police spokesman Sgt. Kyle Evans says the cited officers can dispute the findings before any disciplinary action.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.