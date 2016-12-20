Recognize this car? TPD says the driver ran over a man, who died

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who hit a pedestrian who died from his injuries.

Police think someone knows who the driver is.

A surveillance camera recorded an image of the sedan that hit a pedestrian at Nebraska Avenue and Crawford Street on December 14.

Investigators say Willie James Bacon, 52, of Tampa, was walking on Nebraska Avenue at 11:37 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford Explorer. The impact of the collision knocked Bacon into the southbound lanes of Nebraska Avenue where he was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle that hit Bacon remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The second vehicle, a full-sized, light-colored Lincoln or Ford/Mercury sedan, did not stop. Police want to identify the driver of this vehicle. Someone knows who the driver is. Police want the driver, or anyone who knows the driver, to contact them at (813) 231-6130.