Pasco teacher charged with domestic battery

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County teacher is charged with domestic battery.

Mark Rubin teaches biology at Ridgewood High School.

He was at McDonald’s with the victim, when she attempted to leave. “Rubin was observed by several witness, grabbing and pulling the victim out of her vehicle,” a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

A deputy said there was evidence of physical injury. The deputy also spoke with independent witnesses, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rubin has been at Ridgewood since June 2014. He taught at Anclote High School from 2007 to 2013.