North Port Police surprise cancer-stricken families with Christmas gifts

North Port, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police officers staged a secret operation on Tuesday just in time for Christmas. It’s called ‘Operation Santa Surprise’ and each family was picked for a specific purpose.

These were families that have been going through some especially difficult circumstances this holiday season.

Krissy Greco, 27, remains strong in the face of adversity. She has lymphoma and is undergoing chemotherapy, all while raising three young children. But, even Greco has a breaking point.

“She calls me on a Tuesday…And she said that she couldn’t get out of bed,” said mother Kerry Greco, through tears.

So the North Port Police Department stepped in. They teamed up with local businesses to help old Saint Nick a few days early, delivering toys for the kids, furniture, appliances and food.

All items that Greco desperately needed this Christmas.

“It means a lot, I didn’t realize people cared this much,” said Krissy.

These organizers picked out families battling cancer or just going through some rough times.

“We wanted to step up and make their Christmases better,” said Officer Joe Fussell.

The whole community truly gathered together. Businesses were eager to donate to this operation, and absolute strangers offered money to officers to help buy gifts.

“Our community is extremely tight here. Everybody is so close,” said Officer Fussell.

“It’s just an honor to be able to do it,” said Michael Morales with Quality TV.

Terry Sizemore, 46, has lung and pancreatic cancer.

“Can’t be cured. We’re just trying to make his last days the best and feel good,” said his wife Heather.

He was overjoyed when officers surprised him, but then they had one last gift.

The police flew in his granddaughter who he’s never met, and Terry got a chance to reunite with his daughter.

“Words can’t explain it. Really it can’t. It’s an awesome thing that they’ve done this year,” he said.

For these families, it wasn’t the big guy in the red suit, it was everyday heroes who saved Christmas.

