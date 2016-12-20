Frontier complaint from Tampa ends up in California prosecutor’s office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A customer complained about Frontier, but was his problem worked on or passed off by Florida’s Attorney General?

John Martin, of Tampa, was among thousands of Bay area customers whose TV, internet and telephone services were turned upside down when Frontier took over Verizon services.

Urged on by Pam Bondi, he did what a lot of folks did. He complained to the Attorney General about his problems.

“And I remember her on television saying that we will take care of the problem,” recalled John.

That was last spring. Attorney General Bondi took on Frontier.

Hundreds of angry complaints from frustrated Florida consumers flooded her office. She expressed concern that senior citizens who rely on 911 for emergencies were going without.

She fired off a stern letter to Frontier, outlining problems such as customers complaining of losing access to certain channels, customers losing pre-paid video on demand programming previously available, customers having trouble accessing the Frontier website to wet up accounts or to pay bills.

The AG pointed out customer service was very poor, due among other things to Frontier’s use of overseas customer call centers that present language barrier issues.

She met with Frontier executives, demanded action and made headlines.

“This is unacceptable that this has happened, we’ve told them that,” she told News Channel 8.

Martin watched our broadcast Monday evening. Target 8 profiled a Hillsborough County couple billed for services they did not receive. Then Frontier cut their phone service.

It suggests anyone with problems should reach out, the Attorney General wants to hear about them..

That set Martin off.

He called last night, claiming Florida’s Attorney General passed the buck and he’s got a letter to prove it.

It’s from the Attorney General of California, thanking John for his complaint about Frontier Communications.

The trouble he says, is he wrote Pam Bondi’s office.

“I got no response, but then I received a letter from the state of California Attorney General telling me that the Attorney General in Florida has sent my problem to them because their (Frontier’s) home office was in California,” said Martin.

When Frontier took over Verizon’s phone, internet and TV service, Martin lost them all.

“Four weeks, four weeks before somebody actually came and did something,” he said.

A few months later, more problems.

“And I said it’s about time that I let the Attorney General know that we have a problem with Frontier here in Tampa and somebody needs to look into it,” Martin added.

That’s when he wrote Pam Bondi and to his surprise, heard from California.

Florida’s Attorney General’s office says it has no record of Martin’s complaint and that it does not routinely refer Frontier complaints to California.

The AG’s office relayed it has seen a significant decline in complaints about Frontier since meeting with the company last spring. It still asks that any Frontier customer having problems should feel free to contact the Attorney General’s office.

If you have a problem you think should be investigated, call our Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808.