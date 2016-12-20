Florida veteran’s animals injured, slaughtered, suspects caught on video

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake County military veteran suffered a terrible loss.

The man’s goats and chickens he keeps for therapy were slaughtered and his dog was shot and wounded.

The man said it’s not the first time it has happened this year.

Four times this year, Josh Curtis has come outside to find his animals injured.

“We’ve had everything from goats shot and killed to our birds decapitated and our pigs shot, and this time they shot my dog,” Curtis said.

Curtis’ daughter woke him up when other dogs started barking. He came to the door armed, and scared off two men.

Video shows the two running away from the house in the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

“This is the first time we’ve actually caught them in the act,” Curtis said.

Daylight brought a new revelation.

“I came out and saw my goats had been shot and mutilated,” Curtis said.

Two goats were stabbed repeatedly.

The animals aren’t just for Curtis and his family.

“They’re more of a therapy to me. After getting out of the military, I have a hard time being around people, so I spend all my time with my animals,” Curtis said.

This year, Curtis lost dozens of chickens, and now, a total of 12 goats.

He doesn’t know why someone has targeted his pets.

“I hope the cops are actually able to get a hold of them and put them away for it. It isn’t the first time it’s happening and it’s just got to stop, Curtis said.

Curtis said he’s offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead Lake County deputies to make an arrest in the case because he doesn’t want any more of his animals to be hurt.

According to the sheriff’s office report, a deputy took pictures of the area, but didn’t find any shell casings or footprints. As of Monday, their best lead is the surveillance video.