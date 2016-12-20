Florida lawmakers to decide whether local governments can ban medical marijuana dispensaries

(WFLA) – Florida lawmakers will decide whether local government should be allowed to decide where dispensaries can be located.

Florida voters resoundingly said ‘yes’ to medical marijuana on Election Day. The measure, known as Amendment 2, was approved by 71 percent of voters.

But since then, local governments have enacted temporary bans on dispensaries. Hillsborough County officials approved a 6-month ban that prevents new dispensaries from opening. Other local governments have discussed such bans.

What happens next remains a bit of a question.

Florida Senate President Joe Negron thinks local governments can exact these bans, within certain limits.

“I do think the state has a responsibility to make sure that people’s rights under the Constitution, their right to participate in legal commercial activities aren’t completely taken away,” the Stuart Republican said.

Previously, News Channel 8’s legal analyst called the medical marijuana bans nonsense. “They’re basically just trying to say that they’re figuring stuff out when this is something that’ll be figured out on the state level, not the local level,” Felix Vega III, a prosecutor and analyst, said.

