Captain hooks 14-foot Great White shark off Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – The captain of a Canaveral Princess deep sea fishing boat hooked a 14-foot Great White shark on Monday.
Christine Carr, a representative for Orlando Princess and Canaveral Princess deep sea fishing, told News Channel 8 the crew was fishing in about 100 feet of water, targeting bottom feeders.
Twenty-two passengers and four crew members were on board.
“Halfway up, he knew it was a shark, the way it felt coming up,” Carr said of the captain reeling in the shark.
“We were fishing for snapper, and the Great White decided to eat my bait,” said Captain Craig Shaffer.
The shark was never boarded onto the boat and released itself, breaking the hook in two.
The Great White swam away uninjured, but is still carrying part of the hook.
“[They’re] made to rust away in like six days… gonna be like a toothpick,” he said.
“Pretty cool… it’s amazing to see something like that. Once in a lifetime.”
