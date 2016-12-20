Both starting goalies hurt, Lightning beat Red Wings 4-1

ap By Published: Updated:

AP Photo
AP Photo

TAMPA, Fla. – Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in relief of Ben Bishop as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Tuesday night in a game where both starting goalies left due to injuries.

Bishop was hurt 12 minutes into the first period, going down after kicking out his right leg to make a pad save on Nick Jensen’s shot. The Lightning said Bishop, who skated gingerly to the bench, has a lower-body injury.

Detroit’s Jimmy Howard departed with 12:41 remaining in the second. He was unable to put weight on his right leg following a goalmouth scramble involving Jensen and Tampa Bay’s Erik Condra.

Jensen, making his NHL debut, assisted on Anthony Mantha’s goal with 10.5 seconds left in the third.

Brian Boyle, Jonathan Drouin, Brayden Point and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, who are 3-7-2 over their last 12 games. Tampa Bay is 3-0 against Detroit this season.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s