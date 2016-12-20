3 Pulse families sue social media, alleging aid for ISIS

Mike Schneider - Associated Press Published:
Image courtesy WESH
Image courtesy WESH

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Families of three patrons killed in the Orlando nightclub massacre are suing Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming the gunman who killed their loved ones was radicalized through propaganda found through social media.

The families of Tevin Crosby, Juan Ramon Guerrero Jr. and Javier Jorge-Reyes filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Michigan.

The complaint says the companies should be doing more to stop the Islamic State group from using their platforms.

During the June rampage at the Pulse nightclub, gunman Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Forty-nine people were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Facebook says in a statement the company “takes swift action” to remove terrorist content when it’s reported.

A similar lawsuit against Twitter was dismissed in August.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s