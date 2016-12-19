Victim: Robbers steal $30K from Pinellas County Christmas tree lot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Owners of a popular Christmas tree lot, Gallagher’s Christmas Trees, were hit by a holiday Grinch.

The suspect got away with thousands of dollars after the owner briefly stepped away from his truck.

Ciera Gallagher said the thief stole her and her husband’s hard earned cash.

“Inside the truck, the box was in here. My husband’s keys were in here, so they were obviously targeting the money,” she said.

The family owned business has been located, at the same lot on 4th Street, for almost 30 years.

The theft happened at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

“My husband had his truck parked right here, we had to move some vehicles around,” Gallagher said. “He takes it out to the road right there and literally after about five minutes, he went back to his truck and everything was out on the ground. The door was open.”

Six days before Christmas, $30,000 gone.

It was money saved up through the holidays to pay bills and their daughter’s tuition.

Also taken were two laptops with Gallagher’s memorable pictures and videos.

“One being a Mac Book that I was able to video tape my child’s birth,” said Gallagher. “I don’t have that anymore and I’ll never be able to get that back.”

Detectives dusted for fingerprints. They’re also checking nearby cameras for any clues.

“We’re checking video in the area to see if we can find something that might have captured the actual theft,” said St. Petersburg Police Department spokeswoman, Yolanda Fernandez.

“For these people to be out there stealing from us and other people, like people who get stuff taken off their door step now a days, it’s just sad,” said Gallagher.

The Gallaghers are offering $5,000 for anyone who has any information and can lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Friends have started them a Go Fund Me account, to help get them through the holidays.