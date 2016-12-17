Woman believed to be frozen to death in car turns out to be CPR mannequin

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson police responded to a call that a woman “froze to death” in her car Friday morning.

When police broke into the car, they realized the woman wasn’t real. In fact, she was a mannequin that looked like a real person.

Three police officers, members from the detective division, and two ambulances all rushed to Hudson City Hall Friday morning. Passersby were concerned after seeing what they thought was an unresponsive elderly woman with an oxygen mask.

“Found a snow covered car, frosted windows, and it looked like it had an old woman, an elderly woman, frozen in the front seat,” Hudson Sgt. Randy Clarke said.

After breaking into the Subaru, police realized the woman was actually an extremely realistic, life-sized mannequin. It wore clothing and glasses. It had teeth, skin and blemishes on its face.

The owner of the vehicle eventually walked over and told police he was a sale manager for a company that makes medical training aides. The mannequin appeared to be a CPR training device.

Police said the owner was not happy with his car being broken into without permission, and he stated he carried the mannequin in his car in that position so a seatbelt could be placed on it.

“I can’t put what he said on-air, but he was not very happy with the police department for forcing entry into his car,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the call was a burden on emergency services, but their priority in the past two days has included patrolling specific areas to ensure homeless were not left out in the bitter cold.

“If it was a joke, it was a very poor, tasteless joke,” he said. “If it was a matter of convenience for him, he was driving a station wagon, carrying a mannequin in the front seat with the seatbelt on appearing to be a passenger in a car.”

No charges were filed.

Police want everyone to know if you leave a lifelike mannequin in your car, they will break the car window as protocol.