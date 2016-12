FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A deaf couple became engaged with the help of Santa Claus at an Indiana mall Thursday evening.

Sean Sikes proposed to his girlfriend Mikki Bergman at the mall because she loves shopping and the holiday season and so he wanted to have Santa involved. Sean said he had the ring for the last month and had been planning when to propose ever since.

