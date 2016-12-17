MagicBand 2, MagicKeeper accessory coming to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The MagicBand 2 is coming to select Disney merchandise locations in Florida. A first look at the merchandise was released on Friday.

A limited edition MagicBand 2 design was released on the DisneyParks blog to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the “It’s A Small World” attraction (shown above) that opened in 1971.

Two other designs for 2017 showed Sorcerer Mickey and “2017” incorporated into the design.

For Disney guests who don’t want to wear the MagicBand 2 as a wristband, Disney has introduced the “MagicKeeper,” which includes two Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse themed lanyard clips and a carabiner.

The MagicKeeper accessory does not yet have a release date.