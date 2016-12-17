Disney World adding beer, wine to 4 restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – More Walt Disney World restaurants will soon begin serving alcohol.
Disney announced that starting Friday that four more Magic Kingdom restaurants will start serving beer and wine. Until now, only the Be Our Guest Restaurant sold alcohol in the Magic Kingdom. It began selling alcohol in 2012.
Alcoholic beverages have been sold at the Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom parks at Disney World.
Disney officials said the change was made because of requests from customers.
