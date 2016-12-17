Christmas countdown leaves some Tampa Bay area shoppers in a panic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re just eight days away from Christmas, and some shoppers in a panic.

“It just kind of hit me this morning,” said Desire Decosto, a shopper.

“Out starting my Christmas shopping,” said Maria Diaz.

“Time constraints, work and all the busy things I do…I just get up early in the morning at about 6 am and keep going until I finish,” said Kevin Carter.

That’s the same story for many. The National Retail Federation expects 66% of Americans to do their shopping today. While many shoppers got a head start on holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend the NRF says only one in ten have finished their shopping.

“The shoes didn’t come out until today, so I wanted to make sure I was here to get those first,” said Decosto.

“Few gifts for my boyfriend, my children, my granddaughter and myself,” said Diaz.

“Lots of products for the wife. We’re looking at clothing probably jewelry, perfumes, stuff like that,” said Carter.

Some shoppers say procrastination is foolish when it comes to a Christmas list.

“It’s a matter of planning and being ahead of the calendar,” said Susan Stotzer.

But for others, super Saturday is when you’ll get all the best deals.

“The stores, they see they have to keep putting some more sales to try to keep the customers coming back to spend more money,” said Diaz.

“I feel a little lucky I procrastinated a little bit. There’s a little bit more sales towards the holiday,” said Decosto.