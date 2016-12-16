U.S. Army Sergeant surprises niece before Christmas at Tampa school

600x338_Mary_McGuire By Published: Updated:
U.S. Army Sergeant surprises niece before Christmas at school pep rally
U.S. Army Sergeant surprises niece before Christmas at school pep rally

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)– Every month, Mort Elementary School in Tampa holds a school-wide pep rally, but Friday’s event was extra special.

When Genesis Cruz sat down at the Christmas themed rally, she was overjoyed when she heard her name selected to open a big present in front of her classmates.

Little did she know just how big that present would be. She didn’t think she would get to see her uncle, U.S. Army Sergeant Ricardo Cruz, for another three months, but Christmas came early this year and so did he.

Waiting in the front office of the school before making his big debut, Sgt. Cruz explains he has been a father figure for Genesis since she was born.

“She is everything like me. She likes everything I like. I spoil her every chance I get, she’s like my daughter,” said Sgt. Cruz.

Many kids across Tampa Bay are wishing for presents this Christmas: toys, candy and other material things.

9 days before the big day, these two already have everything on their list.

News Channel 8 asked Genesis what was the first thing she wanted to do once she got out of school with her uncle.

Her reply? “Anything, as long as we are together.”

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s