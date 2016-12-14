Sarasota restaurant makes list of 100 best restaurants in America

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Maison Blanche, a Sarasota County restaurant, is one six Florida restaurants that made OpenTable‘s list of 100 Best Restaurants in America list for 2016.

On its website, Maison Blanche highlights the “luxurious décor and the incredibly sumptuous menu” as pillars to its success. The restaurant has been a TripAdvisor “Certificate of Excellence” winner every year since 2012 and was OpenTable’s ‘Diner’s Choice’ winner in 2015.

OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations, said the list is generated from more than 10 million diner reviews on more than 24,000 restaurants collected between Nov. 1, 2015, and Oct. 31, 2016.

The sunshine state’s showing on the list was very strong: Only five other states, including New York, California, and Virginia had more restaurants on the list. Texas tied with Florida with six restaurants on the list.

All restaurants that received overall score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration.

Top Florida restaurants on OpenTable’s list for 2016:

Maison Blanche | Long Boat Key

Arabellas Italian Ristorante | Winter Haven

The Cellar Restaurant | Daytona Beach

Chef’s Table at the Edgewater | Winter Garden

Circle Brunch – The Breakers Palm Beach

Collage Restaurant St. Augustine