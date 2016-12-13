Woman documents transformation from bodybuilder to cancer survivor

MAPLE VALLEY, WA (WCMH) – A female bodybuilder from Washington State is showing her strength in the face of cancer, and she wants to show others how to take on the disease.
When she got into the best shape of her life, Cheyann Clark wanted to inspire others, so she started an Instagram page.
She had a decent following, and then her following exploded. She’s now at almost 200,000 followers.
Four months ago, Clark was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. In the time since, she has had multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, KOMO reported.
“I’m used to looking in the mirror and seeing muscle and all my hard work. and it disappeared literally overnight,” Clark said. “It’s still hard. but um, sorry. I just have a really good support system but finding out I have cancer was pretty hard.”
This is hard for me to post… Left- Before we knew I had cancer. I was a solid 130lbs and 15% body fat. Also had a nice little booty growing back there. – – Right- Taken yesterday. Stage 4 Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer. After almost 14 days in the hospital, a poop bag, and a major surgery; I stand at 105lbs. That's way to small for me. I'm 5"5. I lost everything. Cancer has taken so much from me. The body I worked so hard for 2 years to get, the ability to have and carry my own child, my hair, and so much more, but one thing for sure is that cancer has not taken my fight and faith. – – I will never stop fighting. I will never lose my faith. I will never let cancer win. Today has been a rough day for me mentally, but that's okay. I know tomorrow will be much better and I'm thankful to be alive and to see another day. I know GOD is up there working and I know he will give me the strength to fight, the light to see in the darkness, and will lay his healing hands on me. – – This is the toughest battle I have and will ever face, but I know I can do it. The hardest part of all this is my body change. I have a hard time looking at myself in the mirror but I'm learning to love myself again and I know this is only temporary. Once I get the clear light to workout, I'll be in the gym banging those weights💪🏻💪🏻 – – #fuckcancer #ovariancancer #seattleseahawks #bestself #selflove #npc #npcbikini #ifbb #npccompetitor #bikini #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikiniathlete #fitlife #fitspo #fitlife #follow #inspiration #happiness #womensfitness #womenshealth #motivation #squat #squatspo #country #countrymusic #countrygirl #smile #cheystrong
The toll has been hard, both emotionally and on her body. Since her diagnosis, she has lost 28 pounds and her hair, but not her spirit.
“I could either let this rule my life and take over and die. Or I could put my gloves on, face it and get in the ring and kick its butt. And that’s what I decided to do.”
Clark’s selfies went from showing lean muscle to showing skin and bones and a surgery scar, but she’s not letting that get her down.
“Everybody’s beautiful, no matter what their body looks like,” Clark said.
She’s still using her Instagram page to inspire others. She wants to show what cancer does to a body. She also wants to show everyone what she sees. “I see a warrior and somebody who’s ready to battle.”
