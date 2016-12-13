Woman documents transformation from bodybuilder to cancer survivor

MAPLE VALLEY, WA (WCMH) – A female bodybuilder from Washington State is showing her strength in the face of cancer, and she wants to show others how to take on the disease.

When she got into the best shape of her life, Cheyann Clark wanted to inspire others, so she started an Instagram page.

She had a decent following, and then her following exploded. She’s now at almost 200,000 followers.

Four months ago, Clark was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. In the time since, she has had multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, KOMO reported.

“I’m used to looking in the mirror and seeing muscle and all my hard work. and it disappeared literally overnight,” Clark said. “It’s still hard. but um, sorry. I just have a really good support system but finding out I have cancer was pretty hard.”

The toll has been hard, both emotionally and on her body. Since her diagnosis, she has lost 28 pounds and her hair, but not her spirit.

“I could either let this rule my life and take over and die. Or I could put my gloves on, face it and get in the ring and kick its butt. And that’s what I decided to do.”

Clark’s selfies went from showing lean muscle to showing skin and bones and a surgery scar, but she’s not letting that get her down.

“Everybody’s beautiful, no matter what their body looks like,” Clark said.

She’s still using her Instagram page to inspire others. She wants to show what cancer does to a body. She also wants to show everyone what she sees. “I see a warrior and somebody who’s ready to battle.”

