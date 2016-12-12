‘La La Land’ tops Globes with 7 noms, ‘Moonlight’ with 6

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Damien Chazelle’s Los Angeles musical “La La Land” sang and danced its way to a leading seven Golden Globes nominations, with Barry Jenkins’ celebrated coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” close on its heels with six nods.

“La La Land” earned nominations for its lead actors, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well best picture, comedy or musical. The film also scored nominations for directing, screenplay, score and original song in the nominations announced Monday in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assocation.

“Moonlight” led the field in the dramatic categories, including best picture. It earned nods for Jenkins’ directing and script, supporting actor favorite Mahershala Ali and supporting actress Naomie Harris.

The other nominees for best picture, drama, were “Manchester by the Sea,” “Lion,” ”Hell or High Water” and Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.”

The Weinstein Co.’s “Lion,” the story of an Indian boy separated from his family, had an especially good morning. The film also earned nods for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

Kenneth Lonergan’s tender portrait of grief, “Manchester by the Sea,” landed five nominations, including best actor in a drama for Casey Affleck. Producer Matt Damon, in a statement, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press “for championing a little movie like ours.”

Meryl Streep landed her 30th nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy for “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Streep, an eight-time winner, will also be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.

Going into the Golden Globe nominations, no film had more momentum than Jenkin’s celebrated “Moonlight,” a staple of top 10-lists and the best film choice of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

But “La La Land,” the top film choice of the New York Film Critics Circle is viewed as the Oscar favorite, and, as expected, it dominated.

The nominations also verified that this year’s awards season won’t be nearly so white as last year’s. Nominations heaped on “Moonlight,” ”Fences,” ”Loving” and “Hidden Figures” confirmed what has already solidified as a notably more diverse field.

The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

MOTION PICTURE NOMINEES

Picture, Drama: “Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Lion,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Moonlight.”

“Hacksaw Ridge,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Lion,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Moonlight.” Picture, Musical or Comedy : “20th Century Women,” ”Deadpool,” ”Florence Foster Jenkins,” ”La La Land,” Sing Street”

: “20th Century Women,” ”Deadpool,” ”Florence Foster Jenkins,” ”La La Land,” Sing Street” Actor, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Joel Edgerton, “Loving”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.”

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Joel Edgerton, “Loving”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences.” Actress, Drama: Amy Adams, “Arrival”; Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”; Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie.”

Amy Adams, “Arrival”; Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”; Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”; Ruth Negga, “Loving”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie.” Director: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”; Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”; Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”; Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea.”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”; Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”; Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”; Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea.” Actor, Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”; Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”; Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”; Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool.”

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”; Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”; Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”; Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool.” Actress, Musical or Comedy: Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”; Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”; Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, ” Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”; Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”; Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, ” Florence Foster Jenkins.” Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”; Dev Patel, “Lion”; Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.” Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.”

Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea.” Foreign Language: “Divines,” ”Elle,” ”Neruda,” ”The Salesman,” ”Toni Erdmann.”

“Divines,” ”Elle,” ”Neruda,” ”The Salesman,” ”Toni Erdmann.” Animated Film: “Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”Sing,” ”Zootopia.”

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” ”Moana,” ”My Life as a Zucchini,” ”Sing,” ”Zootopia.” Screenplay: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”; Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”; Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”; Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”; Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”; Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”; Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”; Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”; Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water” Original Score: Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”; Johann Johannsson, “Arrival”; Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, “Lion”; Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, “Hidden Figures.”

Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”; Johann Johannsson, “Arrival”; Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, “Lion”; Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, “Hidden Figures.” Original Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”, “City of Stars,” ”Faith, “Gold,” ”How Far I’ll Go.”

TV NOMINEES

Series, Drama: “The Crown,” ”Game of Thrones,” ”Stranger Things,” ”This Is Us,” ”Westworld.”

“The Crown,” ”Game of Thrones,” ”Stranger Things,” ”This Is Us,” ”Westworld.” Actress, Drama: Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld.”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld.” Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”; Billie Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”; Billie Bob Thornton, “Goliath.” Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”; Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”; Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”; John Turturro, “The Night Manager”; Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”; Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”; Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”; John Turturro, “The Night Manager”; Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta,” ”black-ish,” ”Mozart in the Jungle,” ”Transparent,” ”Veep.”

“Atlanta,” ”black-ish,” ”Mozart in the Jungle,” ”Transparent,” ”Veep.” Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or Movie: Sterline K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”; Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”; John Lithgow, “The Crown”; Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”; John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Sterline K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”; Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”; John Lithgow, “The Crown”; Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”; John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”; Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”; Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”; Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”; Kerry Washington, “Confirmation.”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”; Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”; Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”; Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”; Kerry Washington, “Confirmation.” Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”; Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”; Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”; Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld.”

Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager”; Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”; Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”; Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld.” Limited Series or Movie: “American Crime,” ”The Dresser,” ”The Night Manager,” ”The Night Of,” ”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

“American Crime,” ”The Dresser,” ”The Night Manager,” ”The Night Of,” ”The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”; Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”; Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.” Actor, Musical or Comedy: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”; Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Nick Nolte, “Graves”; Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent.”