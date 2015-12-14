Where to conduct safe Craigslist transactions in Tampa Bay

Craigslist has become a go to place when it comes to buying and selling things online. But, police warn that you must take safety precautions when dealing with strangers on Craigslist.

Just last week, an elderly couple from Georgia vanished after posting a Craigslist add advertising that they wanted to buy a 1966 Mustang convertible. Their SUV was later found in a rural Georgia community and a suspect has been charged with their murders.

Here in Tampa Bay, law enforcement agencies have dealt with a wide variety of Craigslist crimes including an alleged thief in Hillsborough County who posed as a buyer and made arrangements to see items for sale and then stole the items when inspecting them.

Tampa Police investigated a case in which a woman lured the owner of a car junk yard to a residence saying she had a car she wanted to sell. Two men then robbed the junk yard owner at gunpoint after he showed up at the home.

They also investigated a case where a suspect was copying the verbage on Craigslist home rental ads but with a substantially reduced price. The suspect then took deposit checks from victims and ran off with the money and information from their rental application.

Some Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies have created safe spaces for people to conduct online transactions. The spaces are often located in a well lit parking lot of a police agency with surveillance monitoring.

“We tell people that the TPD district offices and headquarters are excellent places to complete the transaction/exchange, where you know it’s safe,” Tampa Police said.

“Safe Place” areas are located in the following Tampa Bay communities-

Hillsborough County

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 14102 N. 20th St.

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 2310 N. Falkenburg Rd.

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 7202 Gunn Highway

HCSO Patrol District parking lot at 508 33rd. St.

TPD Headquarters at 411 N. Franklin Street

District 1 at 3818 Tampa Bay Boulevard

District 2 at 9330 N. 30th Street

District 3 at 3808 North 22nd Street

Manatee County

MCSO parking lot at 600 301 Blvd W., in Bradenton.

Pinellas County

There is no officially designated space, however residents can use the Sheriff’s Office lobby to conduct transactions. The PSCO is located at 10750 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo. A North District Office is located at 737 Louden Ave. in Dunedin.’

Polk County

Lakeland Police lobby and parking lot at 219 N Massachusetts Ave.

Residents can go inside county buildings during regular business hours to conduct transactions.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is located at 1891 Jim Keene Blvd., in Winter Haven.

Sarasota County

There is no officially designated space, however residents can go inside county buildings during regular business hours to conduct transactions.

Pasco County

There is no officially designated space, however a sheriff’s office spokesperson says officials are discussing the possibility of providing one in the future. The sheriff’s office also recommends that residents use the lobby or other county buildings during regular business hours to conduct transactions.

Craigslist also offers the following safety tips-

Do not meet in a secluded place or invite strangers to your home

Be especially careful when buying or selling high value items

Take your cell phone with you

Consider having someone accompany you

Trust your instincts