Storm Team 8 Forecast

TODAY: A pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Staying mostly clear through the evening. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer as a dry front passes through the Tampa Bay area. Highs in the upper 70s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Warming trend continues with highs near 80 degrees.

Tampa, Florida Extended Forecast

22
Thu
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
75° / 56° F
precip:
0%
23
Fri
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
78° / 59° F
precip:
0%
24
Sat
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
80° / 64° F
precip:
0%
25
Sun
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
81° / 67° F
precip:
0%
26
Mon
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
82° / 66° F
precip:
0%
27
Tue
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
80° / 66° F
precip:
0%
28
Wed
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
79° / 64° F
precip:
0%

