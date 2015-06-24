Storm Team 8 Forecast

TODAY: A pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Staying mostly clear through the evening. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer as a dry front passes through the Tampa Bay area. Highs in the upper 70s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Warming trend continues with highs near 80 degrees.

Tampa, Florida Extended Forecast