Cops: Tampa boy, 16, murdered Pasco man during CraigsList meetup to sell dirt bike
A 16-year-old is accused of murdering a Pasco father who was trying to sell his son’s dirt bike on CraigsList. Tampa police are asking for h…
A man snatched an elderly woman’s purse from her car, while she was in it, on Tuesday,
Blue Ivy is about to become a big sister – twice.
A coroner says a 5-month-old Pennsylvania girl starved to death in her bassinet after her parents died of drug overdoses.
A high school in Hudson was placed on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning after school officials learned that a student may have brought a gu…
Police in northern Oklahoma say they’ve arrested a substitute teacher on an indecent exposure complaint after she reportedly did a cartwheel…
A man with a history of impersonating police officers and first responders is in custody after an encounter with a female USF student who be…
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn announced on Wednesday that the City of Tampa will now implement paid parental leave to full-time workers.
Budweiser claims it accidentally got political in its Super Bowl ad this year.
Warming trend continues with highs in the low 70s today.
Three high school students are working to save lives this summer — and for many summers to come.
Lakeland Regional Medical Center was ranked number one in the nation for the number of emergency room visits.
The state is considering a registration system and fees for non-motorized watercraft that are less than 16 feet long.
Lawyers for the widow of the man who carried out a deadly attack at a Florida nightclub are urging a judge to release her from jail pending …
Who will win Sunday’s Super Bowl? Two manatees in Sarasota let us know their picks on Wednesday morning, and they’ve got pretty good track r…
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on U.S. 19 in Citrus County on Wednesday morning.
President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer’s flair, to the Supreme Court, setting up …
A Florida Amber Alert was canceled for a 2-year-old boy missing from Pasco County after he was found safe with his father in Orlando.
The Patriots will make their ninth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday – an NFL record. These teams are still waiting for their first.
An orphaned manatee calf who arrived to Lowry Park Zoo in late October has died, the zoo announced on Tuesday.
Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 o…
eputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office located Mr. Shulenski at Bee Ridge Road and Sawyer Road in Sarasota County. He is safe. Hi…
Flu activity is on the rise, and according to the Florida Health Department, peak activity is still ahead.
A Palm Harbor couple is telling a scary story about their iPhone 6-Plus exploding.
A Virginia man is recovering after a bizarre traffic accident.
President Donald Trump announced he is appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Kyle Cockream was once the head of the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission, an agency that oversees cab companies, limo ser…
Local law enforcement are furious, but they can’t make gun store owners lock up their stashes any tighter.
North Port police got a big break while they were searching for a flasher. They said the man left behind a clue that led to his capture.
A Florida Amber Alert has been canceled for a two-year-old child missing from Pasco County after he was found safe with his father in Orland…