New immigration policy prompts protest in Tampa Saturday
Protests have been springing up across the country and demonstrators have taken to the streets in Tampa.
Can women be brilliant? Little girls are not so sure.
Opening in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott, “A Dog’s Purpose” still managed to earn $18.4 mil…
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has offered free housing Saturday night to refugees worldwide who are not able to return to the United States becaus…
“La La Land” may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at Saturday…
Volkswagen’s luxury Audi brand is recalling more than 576,000 vehicles in the U.S. for two separate defects.
Miss the parade? Here’s your chance to watch the entire Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.
The rain is done but we’ve got another chilly night ahead!
All of the best from Hollywood will attend at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.
Tampa Police Department found missing 20 year old disabled man.
The U.S. military says a service member has been killed and three others wounded in raid in Yemen targeting a local al-Qaida affiliate.
Putnam wants high school students around the state to enter the “Fresh from Florida Student Chef Cook-Off.” The deadline is Feb. 2.
A more than 6,000-pound hippo got a birthday bash courtesy of Florida park officials.
Roger Federer has won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man h…
The Department of Homeland Security and a senior White House adviser have issued statements saying that President Donald Trump’s executive o…
The St. Petersburg Fine Art Festival returns to North Straub Park in February.
The governor will include the proposal as part of his annual budget recommendations to the Florida Legislature.
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will hit the stage at Amalie Arena this July.
As the parade celebration comes to a close, the cleanup along Bayshore Boulevard begins and we’re learning of the number of arrests made dur…
Historic preservation groups announced a partnership Friday with city officials to save Miami’s Little Havana, bidding to safeguard its heri…
If you were working on getting in shape this year, you had almost a month already to put those healthy New Years resolutions to the test.
Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump’s crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countri…
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing of a mother and daughter.
Florida’s embattled tourism agency handed out multi-million contracts to a federal partnership run by a former agency executive and for a co…
Gasparilla 2017 kicked off with the pirate invasion before the floats and parade goers took to the streets!
Check out all the fun from the 2017 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates!
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing three-year-old girl.
A group of protesters in Iowa City got more than they bargained for when they tried to burn an American flag.
A Florida man suspected in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer is being charged with additional crimes.
Security was tight as the pirates and crowds took the seas and streets on Saturday.