WATCH: Video shows adults passed out, 2 kids in back of SUV in Sarasota Co.
Tablet camera in hand, Chris O’Quinn recorded video of two adults slumped over in a SUV at a Texaco gas station in Sarasota County.
Ringling Circus Opening Night: Parents reminiscence, make new memories with their kids
They sat on their parents’ shoulders with wide eyes and curious expressions. Their faces lit up with anticipation as they watched the room f…
Local veteran won’t request Agent Orange benefits until his crew gets help
He served his country and is paying the ultimate price, but before former Navy Captain Walter Miner asks the V.A. for help, he asks that his…
Advertisement
Woman pretended to be deputy during Markeith Loyd manhunt, authorities say
A woman is facing charges for pretending to be a deputy in the manhunt for Markeith Loyd, authorities say.
Air Force veteran shares story years after ‘Miracle on the Hudson’
There aren’t a whole lot of people who can say they’ve survived an airplane crash. Let alone, one landing in the frigid waters of the Hudson…
Health advisories issued after unsafe levels of bacteria found at 2 Hillsborough beaches
Health officials are warning people about unsafe levels of bacteria found in the water at a local beach.
Nude cruise to leave out of Tampa Bay
For those looking to be a bit more free on their next trip — get ready for a naked vacation.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says
Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died.
Storm Team 8 forecast
Extra clouds around today as a front arrives. The rain chance is 20% with highs in the mid 70s.
Official: Mexico’s president ‘considering’ scrapping US trip
Mexico’s president is “considering” canceling next week’s visit to Washington following President Donald Trump’s order to begin construction…
Florida governor threatens ports that do business with Cuba
Gov. Rick Scott is threatening that Florida ports could lose state money if they do business with Cuba.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office undercover narcotics unit arrests 15 during meth investigation
Undercover detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served search warrants at three locations and arrested 15 suspec…
Rescued sea lions to perform in ‘Sea Lion Splash’ at Florida State Fair
The only traveling sea lion act in the country will perform at the Florida State Fair.
Hillsborough Supervisor reacts to President’s call for voter fraud investigation
Late Wednesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced President Donald Trump’s tweet, calling for a “major investigation” into alleged…
TGH holds final fundraiser with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Extreme kicks off it’s final tour in Tampa Wednesday nig
Some of world’s best drone racers visit Sebring
Less than two years ago, this sport didn’t exist. Now, drone racing is the latest phenomenon sweeping the globe.
Know the signs of alcohol poisoning before Gasparilla weekend
You’ll get your beads and you’ll have some fun, but Gasparilla can be an accident waiting to happen for some partaking in binge drinking.
Doctors say ‘Big Bang Theory’ promoting unsafe infant sleeping habits
The CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” may be a hit comedy but pediatricians aren’t finding the show funny lately.
How to stay healthy during flu season
With cold and flu season officially upon us it’s important to know how to eat to stay healthy.
Lakeland ministry asked to stop meeting at park, feeding homeless
If you show up to downtown Munn Park on a Sunday afternoon, chances are you’ll be offered a free meal.
Assault shakes up North Tampa residents
Lou Ann Butler has been riding the bus at the stop on East Yukon Street in North Tampa to work for about 4 years.
Tampa McDonald’s giving away Big Mac sauce
Big Mac fans will have the chance to snag their own personal bottle of the Special Sauce, but only tomorrow.
SeaWorld’s ‘wet suit penguin’ starts off year with new coat of feathers
The female penguin who received a custom wetsuit as part of her specialized care at SeaWorld Orlando is starting off 2017 with a fresh coat …
President Trump: Border wall construction begins within months
President Donald Trump will use his executive authority Wednesday to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signatu…
You Paid For It: Beach renourishment turns sand into gold all over again
The City of Indian Rocks Beach is spending up to $20,000 this week that You Paid For to replenish beach access points washed away by last Su…
Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for 5-2 win over Blackhawks
Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, rallying the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 …
Florida tops nation for shark attacks in 2016
Unprovoked shark attacks dropped last year after a record-breaking number in 2015.
‘Fifty Shades’ contest winners get to attend masquerade ball, movie screening
Fans of the ‘Fifty Shades’ novels and movies have a chance to win a trip to a cool Fifty Shades event.
Huge sinkhole opens in Pennsylvania yard
People living in a Pennsylvania neighborhood woke up to a frightening sight on Wednesday morning, a huge sinkhole.
Suspect in Florida officer’s killing curses judge, again
A suspect charged with murder in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer cursed at a judge during a brief fir…