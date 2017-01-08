2017 College Football National Championship: What to Know Before You Go
Tampa will be ground zero for college football fans attending Monday’s 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Raymond J…
Orlando police say Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed by Markeith Loyd. An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed in a …
Expecting a baby? Congratulations! Better put plenty of money in your savings account.
The Orlando Magic’s D-League affiliate is asking fans to help name its team that will play in Lakeland starting in the 2017-2018 season.
A man was shot in the cheek and shoulder during a road rage encounter and then he was arrested.
The first baby eaglet hatched the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31. It is unlikely that the second egg in the nest will hatch.
A police officer shot and killed Monday morning in Orlando was a married mother of two who died protecting the community she loved, accordin…
It’s a cold morning, but it warms up quickly. Afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
More than 70,000 fans are expected to pack Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Monday night for the College Football Championship game.
Tampa officials have provided information about road closures ahead of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship weekend.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a burglar was shot and killed by the owner of the home he was allegedly breaking…
A small deer was rescued from thin ice along the Farmington River, in Connecticut, on Monday after being trapped there for several hours.
You don’t have to be at Raymond James Stadium for the National College Football Championship game Monday night to see a rare sight up in the…
Tampa police say they arrested seven people from a group that was serving food to the homeless without a permit.
French police arrested 16 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian W…
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was charged early Monday with assaulting a doorman at a Pittsburgh bar and a police officer …
The Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim is due for his firs…
One person was found dead after fire tore through a home in Imperial Lakes area of Polk County early Monday morning.
Complete list of 2017 Golden Globes nominees and winners.
On the eve of the College Football National Championship Game, one of the sport’s legendary figures was honored right here in the Bay area.
Detectives say suspect Willie Watson III used his girlfriend’s minivan as a getaway vehicle.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. It was the team’…
Police say each unit that was broken into was located in an outdoor hallway.
Awards are set to be handed out at the 74th annual Golden Globes, where speeches about Donald Trump and wins for the Los Angeles musical “La…
A woman whose teenage daughter’s dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall has been charged along with her boyfriend with killin…
The College Football Playoff national championship game is a hot ticket. The combination of Alabama and Clemson meeting in a rematch of last…
Here’s a look at what’s at stake, players to watch, and facts and figures.
A day before the suspect in the Fort Lauderdale airport rampage was to appear in court, a website released footage that appears to show him …
University of South Florida head football coach Charlie Strong announced on Sunday that Florida native Brian Jean-Mary has been hired as the…
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a drowning Sunday at Eagle’s Nest, which is an underwater cave system in the Wee…