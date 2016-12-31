New Year’s Eve revelers take on Tampa’s Channelside
TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – Thousands of revelers gathered in Tampa’s Channelside district Saturday night for the ‘light up the sky event,’ and to s…
TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – Thousands of revelers gathered in Tampa’s Channelside district Saturday night for the ‘light up the sky event,’ and to s…
The first baby eaglet hatched completely on Saturday morning.
Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a large brush fire in the area of Old Dixie Highway Saturday afternoon.
Advertisement
YBOR CITY, Fl. (WFLA) – Thousands of college football fans lined the streets of Ybor City late Saturday afternoon for the Outback Bowl parad…
TECO Line streetcar rides, in addition to in-towner rides, will be free for New Year’s Eve.
Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.
Happy New Year! Not nearly as chilly tonight – temperatures fall through the 60s under mostly clear skies.
Four men are facing charges following a drug bust at 1st Avenue East Palmetto on Friday.
Five people were injured in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Saturday morning
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Clemson is getting another crack at Alabama in college football’s national championship game, one year after the Cr…
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – The University of Alabama football team is heading back to the national championship game. Bo Scarbrough and another sti…
Santa Claus’ Facebook account has been reinstated after the social media company suspended his access and demanded proof of identity on Chri…
President-elect Donald Trump ditched his press pool once again, traveling to play golf at one of his clubs without a pool of journalists on …
Thousands of spectators are expected to pack Channelside for the “Light up Tampa Bay New Year’s Eve Celebration” Saturday night.
2016 was quite a year, but it wouldn’t be complete without a recap of the top ten celebrity homes to hit the real estate market.
Get ready for investments to be merely good again.
Deondre Francois threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nyquan Murray with 36 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Florida State beat No. 6 Michigan 33-…
Former President Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn and about 40 other family members have helped release a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle off…
A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntaril…
Clearwater firefighters were the cat’s meow as they rescued a feline on Fairwood Avenue Friday morning.
Debbie Reynolds’ son says his mother and sister, actress Carrie Fisher, will have a joint funeral and will be buried together.
Three people were injured during a dog attack Friday afternoon, according to Tampa Police.
State inspectors temporarily closed one Tampa Bay eatery from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2016. We’ve listed the restaurant that was closed below, a…
When a woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the American Cancer Society asking for money to help a woman with breast…
People are doing the mannequin challenge all over the planet, but now the challenge has made it the entire way to space.
Two manatees were rescued from cold water in Melbourne on Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin castigated the United States on Friday for trying to punish Russia but said his country will not immediately retali…
A man died after suffering a medical emergency following a bizarre police incident on Wednesday.
A Largo man was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after deputies say he threatened construction workers with a laser-equipped h…
St. Petersburg police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a busy gas station. The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday …